Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) resumed with Buy rating and $155 price target by Stifel Nicolaus after Q2 results and pipeline potential, especially IBD.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) resumed with Buy rating and $20 price target by Stifel citing bullish prospects for lead candidate VY-AADC01 in Parkinson's disease.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) upgraded to Buy by Bank of America Merrill Lynch after Q2 beat.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform with a reduced price target of $72 by Robert Baird citing rising volume/payer uncertainties in spine, modestly higher pricing pressures across orthopedics, especially ex-U.S. and the departure of the highly regarded CFO and other management changes.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) downgraded to Hold by Canaccord Genuity after yesterday's Q2 report that missed earnings consensus and was in line with revenue views.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) downgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley after druvalumab flop.