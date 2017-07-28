America Airlines higher after positive outlook

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) tops Q2 earnings estimates as it reported a 5.7% increase in revenue per available seat mile to $0.1496. The mark falls on the higher end of its updated guidance range of +5% to +6%.

Key metrics: Revenue passenger miles were down 1.7% to 39.177B, while capacity fell off 1.0% to 46.32B available seat miles. Load factor -50 bps to 84.6%. Yield +6.4% to $0.1770.

American's pre-tax margin fell 190 bps Y/Y to 13.5% during the quarter as a 15% increase in fuel expenses and 13% rise in salary/benefits expenses played in.

Looking ahead, the company expected Q3 revenue per available seat mile to fall in a range of +0.5% to +2.5% and pre-tax margin for the quarter to be between 10% and 12%. Management also issued positive comments on the prospects for Q4.

Previously: American Airlines beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (July 28)