Total auto originations up 1% to $5.5B; core retail auto loan originations up 36% to $2.3B; Chrysler Capital nonprime loan originations up 11% to $948M; prime loan originations down 30% to $854M.

Net finance and other interest income down 6% to $1.1B; net leased vehicle income up 5% to $131M.

Net charge-off ratio up to 7.5% from 6%; delinquency ratio of 4.7% up from 4.2%.

Provisions of $521M vs. $512M.

Conference call at 9 ET

