SCANA and partner reach $2.2B deal with Toshiba for South Carolina project

SCANA's (NYSE:SCG) South Carolina Electric & Gas and partner Santee Cooper agree to accept nearly $2.2B from Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) to defray costs associated with the unfinished V.C. Summer nuclear project in South Carolina being built by its bankrupt Westinghouse subsidiary.

The deal allows Toshiba to walk away from the project and exit the nuclear construction business; it reached a similar agreement last month to pay $3.7B to the utilities that own the Vogtle project in Georgia.

The owners of the VC Summer project say they expect the cost of completing the project will "materially exceed" Westinghouse's estimates and the payments due from Toshiba; they say they hope to decide soon whether to continue, modify or abandon the project.