Titan Pharma secures $10M debt facility from Horizon Tech

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) inks a venture loan and security agreement with Horizon Technology Finance Corp. that provides it with up the $10M in borrowing capacity. A first tranche of $7M was funded when the agreement was signed and the remaining $3M will be available through March 31, 2018, at Titan's option.

In connection with the transaction, Horizon received warrants to purchase up to 280,612 shares of Titan common stock at $1.96 or the price per share of any securities Titan may issue via an equity financing during the next 18 months.