U.S. Steel cut to Sell at Citigroup on flat rolled pricing risk

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) -3.2% premarket after Citigroup downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $20 price target, cut from $26, citing downside risk to U.S. flat rolled prices for the remainder of 2017.

Analysts are turning cautious on the stock following Wednesday's post-earnings run-up; Longbow Research yesterday downgraded shares citing valuation, uncertain pricing and Pres. Trump's recent comments about a delay in implementing tariffs.

Commerce Secretary Ross reportedly told Congress yesterday that Trump’s pledge to quickly provide import protection to U.S. steelmakers is bogged down in “complexity,” with no clear deadline for completion.

