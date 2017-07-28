JPMorgan's Sapphire is popular, but profits a different story

The Sapphire Reserve card's generous rewards have made it a hit with customers, but some at JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) are wondering about if and when there will be profits, according to the WSJ's Emily Glazer. The bank, according to the report, is pushing for about $200M in new cost cuts at the unit.

Fans of Sapphire at the bank say it's a long-term bet on the millennials who favor the card. "These are the customers that everybody wants to acquire,” said CFO Marianne Lake on the recent earnings call. “We now have them, and we intend to deepen relationships with them.”

Things will become clearer later this summer - at that point, it will be one year since launch, and the initial customers will have to decide whether they want to pay the $450 annual fee, or move on to the next deal.