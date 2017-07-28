Merck's Keytruda gaining on Bristol-Myers' Opdivo

Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) PD-1 inhibitor OPDIVO (nivolumab) is still the top dog but Merck's (NYSE:MRK) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) is closing the gap, especially after Q2's blowout of $881M in sales (+181% yoy and 51% sequentially) versus OPDIVO's $1,195M (+42% yoy and 6% sequentially).

Since the beginning of 2016, KEYTRUDA's compounded growth per quarter has been more than twice OPDIVO's (28.8% vs. 11.2%), albeit from a lower base.

Sales/quarter (Q1'16 through Q2'17)($M):

KEYTRUDA: 249, 314, 356, 483, 584, 881.

OPDIVO: 704, 840, 920, 1,310, 1,127, 1,195.

MRK is up a fraction premarket and BMY is down a fraction.