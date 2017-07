More on Sonic Automotive's Q2

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) reports total new vehicles revenue fell 0.9% to $1.28B in Q2, whereas same-store sales declined 2.2% to $1.29B.

Used vehicles same-store sales slipped 0.6% to $618.08M.

Wholesale vehicles same-store sales rose 3.3% to $39.52M.

Used vehicles revenue grew 3.2% to $641.89M.

Wholesale vehicles revenue increased 6.6% to $40.77M.

Total new vehicles units sales squeezed 1.9% to 33,148.

Total used vehicles units sales up 4.3% to 30,536.

Gross margin rate improved 20 bps to 15%.

Operating margin rate down 60 bps to 1.8%.

EchoPark stores retailed 2,049 units, up 80.4% Y/Y.

The company expects diluted EPS to range from $1.85 - $1.95 for FY2017.