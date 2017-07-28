Exxon -2% as Q2 earnings miss expectations

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) -1.9% premarket after Q2 earnings of $3.35B nearly doubled the $1.7B from the year-ago quarter but nevertheless missing analyst estimates; total revenues rose 9% to $62.9B, beating expectations.

XOM says Q2 upstream earnings totaled $1.2B, up $890M from a year ago, as realizations increased.

Q1 downstream earnings totaled $1.4B, up $560M from a year ago, on improved refining margins and higher refinery volumes.

XOM says its global production fell 1% Y/Y to 3.9B boe/day; liquids production of 2.3M bbl/day fell by 61K bbl/day mostly through field decline and lower entitlements, while natural gas production of 9.9B cf/day rose by 158M cf/day due to project ramp-up, primarily in Australia.