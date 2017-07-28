Destination Maternity and Orchestra-Prémaman scrap merger

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) and Orchestra-Prémaman S.A. scrap plans to merge.

The companies cite the challenges of satisfying applicable securities regulations in France and in the U.S. as a major consideration in the decision.

Orchestra has agreed to reimburse Destination Maternity and Destination Maternity has agreed to reimburse Orchestra for certain costs incurred by each of them, respectively, in connection with their effort to implement the merger agreement.

Orchestra and its affiliates continue to own 1.922M shares of Destination Maternity.

DEST -22.27% premarket to $2.30.

Source: Press Release