NewLink Q2 loss narrows 52%; pivotal study of indoximod in melanoma on deck; shares ahead 7% premarket

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Q2 results ($M): Total Revenues: 10.4 (+420.0%).

Net Loss: (16.7) (+51.6%); Loss/Share: (0.57) (+49.1%).

Expected cash balance by year-end: $75M.

Key events for remainder of the year:

First patients dosed with novel salt formation of indoximod.

Presentation of updated data from Phase 2 study of indoximod plus gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in metastatic pancreatic cancer at oncology meeting in Q4/Q1.

Initiation of pivotal study of indoximod, in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor, in advanced melanoma. Full enrollment expected by the end of 2018.