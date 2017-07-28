Analyst weigh in on Spirit Airlines after 18% dive

Analysts are looking at Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) in different ways after the carrier reported disappointing results amid operational disruptions.

Raymond James (Strong Buy, $55) says the 18% drop provides a buying opportunity on its view that Spirit will see improved margins over time.

Cowen (Market Perform, $45 PT) points to the ongoing pricing pressure at Spirit, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch (Neutral, $44 PT) warns on further pilot contract issues.

Citi is in with the boldest call, upgrading SAVE to Buy and hammering the table that Spirit's business model isn't broken.

