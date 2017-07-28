Eni posts Q2 earnings beat, maintains production target

Eni (NYSE:E) is little changed after reporting adjusted Q2 earnings of €463M, better than the €317M in the year-ago quarter but below Q1's €744M net profit, but the results still beat analyst expectations.

Eni says Q2 production totaled 1.77M boe/day, slightly lower than Q1 and compared to analysts’ expectations, but it reaffirms its target for a 5% rise in production this year, driven by earlier than expected start-ups in Indonesia, Angola and Ghana as well as ramp-ups at the giant Kashagan field in Kazakhstan.

"These results have been achieved while maintaining an extremely efficient spending structure which will reduce capex by ~18% percent compared to 2016," CEO Claudio Descalzi says.