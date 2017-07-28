Goodyear Tire & Rubber lower post Q2 results

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) reports tire unit volume declined 10% to 37.4M in Q2.

Original equipment unit volume fell 8% Y/Y, driven by lower auto production.

Replacement tire shipments dropped 11% Y/Y.

Segment sales: North America: $2.03B (-3%); EMEA: $1.11B (-12%); Asia Pacific: $543M (+3%).

Gross margin rate contracted 320 bps to 24.3%.

Segment operating margin: North America: 10.5% (-340 bps); EMEA: 6.9% (-480 bps); Asia Pacific: 13.1% (-430 bps).

Total segment operating margin rate slipped 390 bps to 9.8%.

The company expects FY2017 segment operating income to be between $1.6B and $1.65B.