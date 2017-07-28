CytRx out-licenses aldoxorubicin to NantCell in deal worth up to $356M

Nano cap CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) is up 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that it has inked a global license deal with NantWorks subsidiary NantCell to develop and commercialize aldoxorubicin for all indications.

Under the terms of the agreement, NantCell will purchase $13M of CytRx common stock at $1.10 per share (~11.82M shares) and will receive a warrant to purchase up the 3M shares of common at $1.10 over the next 18 months. CytRx is eligible to receive up to an additional $343M in milestones and double-digit royalties on net sales of aldoxorubicin in soft tissue sarcomas and mid-to-high single-digit royalties for all other indications. NantCell will be responsible for all future development, manufacturing and commercialization costs.

Aldoxorubicin is a conjugate of the chemo agent doxorubicin and an acid-sensitive linker that binds to circulating albumin. The company says this drives greater uptake in the tumor which enables higher dosing without the collateral damage to healthy tissue.