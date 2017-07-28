Chevron flat after missing Q2 earnings, beating on revenues

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is little changed before the open after posting a mixed Q2 earnings report, missing EPS expectations but reporting a better than expected 18% Y/Y rise in revenues to $34.5B.

CVX says Q2 global net production totaled 2.78M boe/day, up 1% from 2.53M boe/day from a year ago.

Q2 U.S. upstream operations lost $102M vs. a $1.11B loss in the year-ago quarter, while international upstream earned $955M compared with a $1.35B loss a year ago; U.S. production of 701K boe/day was 19K higher than a year earlier, while international output of 2.08M boe/day rose by 233M from last year's Q2.

Q2 U.S. downstream operations earned $634M vs. $537M a year earlier, and international downstream earned $561M vs. $741M in the prior-year period.

"We’re delivering higher production with lower capital and operating expenditures," CEO John Watson says.