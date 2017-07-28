Canada GDP print sends loonie higher

We're talking May numbers, and the calendar is about to turn to August, but traders are going to trade ... Canada's GDP rose 0.6% in May, shattering expectations for just a 0.2% again. It's the 7th consecutive monthly GDP advance up north - the longest streak since 2010.

On a year-over-year basis, GDP was up 4.6% in May - the fastest pace in almost 20 years.

The loonie (NYSEARCA:FXC) has risen nearly 100 pips vs. the greenback on the print, now up 0.75% on the session and buying more than 80 American cents - the most in about two years.

ETFs: EWC, CNDA, EWCS, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC