Yandex -2.5% after Q2 miss

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is off 2.5% premarket after Q2 profits came in light of expectations.

Net income rose 69% to 3.5B rubles (about $59M), but EPS of 12.24 rubles missed an expected 12.50 rubles.

The company's share of the Russian search market (including mobile) was down to 54.3% from last quarter's 54.7%.

Online ad revenue grew 24% in Yandex properties (which made up 73% of total online ad revenues), and 14% in its advertising network.

Revenues by segment: Search and portal, 20.14B rubles (up 22%); E-commerce, 1.17B rubles (up 9%); Taxi, 772M rubles (up 46%); Classifieds, 462M rubles (up 48%); Experiments, 344M rubles (up 125%); eliminations, -777M rubles.

Net cash flow from operations was 7.2B rubles (about $121.4M); capex was 3.9B rubles ($65.4M). Cash, equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments in debt securities came to 66.2B rubles ($1.12B).

It's guiding to ruble-based revenue growth of 18-21% for the full year.

Press Release