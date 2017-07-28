NewLink to restructure to sharpen focus on indoximod, 50% cut in headcount planned; shares up 6% premarket

In its Q2 conference call this morning, NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) announced that it will structure its operations aimed at focusing its resources on developing lead candidates indoximod and NLG802.

The initiative includes a 50% cut in headcount to ~70.

Concurrently, President and Chief Medical Officer Nicholas Vahanian, M.D. will take a temporary medical leave of absence effective immediately.

Shares are up 6% premarket on light volume.

