Roche's Venclexta a Breakthrough Therapy for AML

The FDA designates Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Venclexta (venetoclax) a Breakthrough Therapy for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), its fourth such designation in the U.S.

Venclexta is being jointly developed with AbbVie. It will be co-commercialized by AbbVie and Roche's Genentech.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Venetoclax is a small molecule inhibitor of a protein called B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) which plays a key role in apoptosis (programmed cell death). Blocking BCL-2 is believed to restore the signaling system that tells cancer cells to self-destruct.