First Solar soars at the open, as U.S. pricing in the U.S. "firms up"

First Solar (FSLR +6.8% ) shoots higher at the open following its powerful Q2 earnings report that topped Wall Street estimates and included upside guidance in its full-year revenue and earnings outlook due to lower costs, strong demand for its solar products and systems and a tax benefit.

"There is a tremendous amount of demand right now for all the segments of the market, which is firming up... pricing," CEO Mark Widmar said during last night's earnings conference call.

Widmar said FSLR had “executed well,” and that the company was "encouraged by the continuing strong demand for our Series 4 product,” and is focusing its efforts on making “market-ready” the Series 6, adding that the company has "an increasing number of mid-to-late stage Series 6 bookings opportunities, we are pleased with our progress thus far."

Needham analysts are encouraged by the increased value of projects developed by FSLR, suggesting demand for utility scale projects in the U.S. market is stronger than earlier views, but the firm maintains its Hold rating as the S6 transition could still be an overhang in the coming quarters.