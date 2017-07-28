Stocks struggle at the open; Amazon drags techs lower

The major averages open in the red, extending the selling bout that began yesterday afternoon; Dow -0.1% , S&P -0.2% , Nasdaq -0.3% .

European markets are lower, with France's CAC -1.1% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.5% and Germany's DAX -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended -0.6% to wrap up the week, while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.1% .

Eight of the 11 S&P sectors are lower, with the consumer discretionary group ( -1.1% ) at the bottom after Amazon's ( -3.4% ) worse than expected earnings overshadowed its better than expected revenues.

Elsewhere in earnings, Starbucks -7.9% after missing top-line estimates and issuing below consensus guidance and Exxon -2.7% after worse than expected earnings outweighed upbeat revenues, bun Intel +1.3% after beating top and bottom line estimates in addition to issuing upbeat guidance.

U.S. Treasury prices are flat, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.32%.