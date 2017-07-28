Telecom Italia putting Vivendi's Genish in charge

Telecom Italia (TI -0.6%) is naming Amos Genish its general manager today, confirming reports that CEO Flavio Cattaneo would be gone this week after clashing with top shareholder Vivendi (VIVHY -0.5%).
TI Executive Chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine is taking on most of Cattaneo's powers on a temporary basis and says more governance announcements are coming in September.
De Puyfontaine spent time on a call tied to earnings batting down press speculation about potential M&A moves. With a hand-picked Vivendi leader in charge, some investment funds are betting Genish will close on a burst of deals, which could include selling the Brazilian unit (TSU -1.6%) and spinning off Italy's fixed-line network.