Ellie Mae plunges on earnings disappointment, downbeat outlook

Elli Mae (ELLI -18.3% ) plunges ~20% in early trading after reporting Q2 earnings and revenue that fell short of analyst estimates, and guiding Q3 and FY 2017 sharply lower.

ELLI says its customers face lower loan volumes due to declining refinance activity and tight housing inventory but expects the market to normalize after this year with the business resuming stronger growth.

ELLI sees FY 2017 EPS of $1.47-$1.50, far lower than the analyst consensus estimate of $1.90, on revenues of $400M-$405M.

At least five brokerages cut their price targets on the shares, including Barclays, which cuts its target to $92 from $115.