Reuters: Shell to shutter Convent gasoline unit in early 2018

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) plans to begin permanently shuttering the gasoline producing unit at its 227K bbl/day Convent, La., refinery in January 2018, Reuters reports.

Shell's year-long decommissioning the gasoline producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit is part of the company's plan to link the Convent refinery with its 226K bbl/day refinery in Norco, La.; oil from the Convent refinery used to make gasoline will be sent to the Norco refinery.

Plans have long been in the works to idle the 92K bbl/day FCCU at the Convent refinery because it was seen as unprofitable vs. the 45K bbl/day heavy oil hydrocracker.