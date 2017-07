BT Group (NYSE:BT) is 1.6% lower in NYSE trading today after posting Q1 earnings that showed a 1% dip in adjusted profit on underlying sales that crept forward.

Headline profits fell 42%; the company is taking a charge of £225M in settling warranty claims with Deutsche Telekom and Orange under its EE acquisition agreement.

Reported revenue was up 1% (to £5.84B), and underlying revenue inched up just 0.2%.

EBITDA was down 2%, to £1.78B.

Free cash flow rose by £108M to £556M.

