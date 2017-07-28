Analysts reset expectations on Mattel lower

Mattel (MAT -8.5% ) is getting worked over by analysts after posting Q2 results below estimates. The weak performance across several brands is increasing worries on the timetable of a turnaround.

Jefferies revises its model to reflect the lower level of sales for Mattel. The firm drops its price target on the Hold-rated toy stock to $17 from $19.

MKM Partners sticks with a Neutral rating, while peeling off $3 from its PT to take it to $19. Concerns are cited over Mattel hitting its target of low single-digit growth.

Goldman Sach reduces its PT on Mattel by a dollar to $21.

