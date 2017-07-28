FDA unveils plan to cut nicotine levels in tobacco wares, makers of newly regulated combustible products have four years to submit marketing applications

Tobacco stocks are under pressure on the heels of an announcement by the FDA that it plans to implement a major initiative aimed at making tobacco products safer. A top priority will be reducing nicotine levels to a point where it is not addictive. It plans to start a public dialogue about lowering nicotine levels through achievable product standards in addition to seeking input on approaches to regulate kid-appealing flavors in e-cigarettes and cigars, considering that 90% of adults smokers started the habit before the age of 18.

The deadline for submitting marketing applications for newly regulated combustible products (cigars, pipe tobacco, hookah tobacco) that were commercially available as of August 8, 2016 has been extended to August 8, 2021. Marketing applications for non-combustible products, like e-cigs, must be filed by August 8, 2022. All products can continue to be sold while the agency reviews the filings.

The anticipated new enforcement policy, to be announced shortly, will not affect any current requirements related to cigarettes or smokeless tobacco. Current compliance rules such as mandatory age and photo ID checks aimed at preventing sale to minors will remain as is.

