TransCanada posts Q2 beat on strength in U.S. pipelines unit

TransCanada (TRP +1.5% ) moves higher after beating Q2 earnings estimates on a 17% Y/Y revenue gain, as revenue from its U.S. natural gas pipelines unit more than doubled to C$879M.

TRP says comparable EPS rose 46% Y/Y primarily due to synergies from the Columbia acquisition, strong performance across its natural gas and liquids pipelines businesses and higher earnings from Bruce Power following a major planned outage in the year-ago Q2.

TRP also says it will invest ~C$160M to expand the capacity of the Canadian Mainline System, to expand operations in Atlantic Canada.