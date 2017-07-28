SCANA downgraded at Gabelli amid growing doubt over nuclear project

SCANA (SCG -5.2% ) sinks to a 52-week low after saying the cost to complete both units of the V.C. Summer nuclear project in South Carolina would "materially exceed" the $2.2B guaranteed by Toshiba.

SCG is downgraded to Hold from Buy at Gabelli to reflect increased concern that the company will abandon the project, and construction in any case may not be completed before Jan. 1, 2021, which is the date need to qualify for the expected production tax credits under current tax rules.

While SCG and Santee Cooper say they are evaluating the most prudent path forward with a decision expected soon, Gabelli considers it increasingly possible that one or both of the units are abandoned, with SCG shares likely to trade with considerable uncertainty during the next several months.