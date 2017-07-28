Credit Suisse defends Dunkin' Brands

Credit Suisse maintains an Outperform rating on Dunkin' Brands (DNKN -1.8% ) after taking in the restaurant operator's Q2 report.

The firm cites several positive factors, including the positive U.S. same-store sales growth mark and strong cash returns for U.S. stores.

Analyst note: "Despite the guide-down, we still see value in DNKN on a relative basis: stock trades below most peers on P/E and in line on EV/EBITDA despite above-avg. unit growth."

