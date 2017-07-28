Echo Global cut to Sell at UBS following Q2 results

Echo Global Logistics (ECHO -17.6% ) is downgraded to Sell from Neutral with a $12 price target, cut from $22, at UBS, which says Echo's disappointing Q2 results and outlook indicate it is growing less than the market in terms of truckload volume.

UBS also notes that Echo execs said during the company's conference call that it does not expect meaningful truckload volume growth over the next few quarters, and it is unclear if any synergies from the Command acquisition will play out as expected.

The firm says Echo shares trade at a ~33x P/E multiple on its one-year forward EPS estimate, which may be unjustified amid a "more muted revenue growth outlook" and only expectations for modest gross margin improvement.