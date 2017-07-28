Novan rallies ahead of next week's business update, shares ahead 20%

Buying has picked up in thinly traded nano cap Novan (NOVN +20.4% ). Shares are up on triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 215K shares.

The company will host a conference call next Wednesday, August 2, to update investors on its activities and progress.

Several months ago, it reported positive results from a mid-stage study of SB208, a topical treatment for certain fungal infections. Shares plummeted in January after lead product candidate SB204 showed less-than-expected results in a late-stage acne study.

