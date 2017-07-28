J.P. Morgan pledges full reliance on renewable energy by 2020

JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.1% ) says it plans to become fully reliant on renewable energy by 2020 and pledges to make $200B in clean energy financing through 2025.

Like other banks that have made similar moves, JPM plans deals that will both offset its own consumption via 5,500 properties in more than 60 countries and provide excess power that can be sold to customers or in markets.

As a first step, JPM agrees to a 20-year power purchase deal with NRG Energy (NRG +1% ) to support development of the 100 MW Buckthorn wind farm in Texas, which is expected to be operational by year-end 2017.

JPM also says it is making changes in branches and some corporate buildings, such as installing LED lights in a partnership with GE and separately adding solar panels to some locations.