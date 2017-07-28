FERC clears path for TransCanada's Mountaineer, Gulf XPress projects

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issues an environmental impact statement for TransCanada's (TRP +0.9% ) Mountaineer and Gulf XPress natural gas pipeline projects, saying construction and operation would result in some adverse and significant environmental impacts but that TRP could reduce the impacts to acceptable levels if it follows the company's and FERC's recommendations.

The pipes are designed to move gas from the Marcellus and Utica shales to consumers in the southeast and Gulf coast, including liquefied natural gas export terminals under construction and in service along the Gulf of Mexico.

The projects together reportedly will cost ~$2.7B; TRP has said it expects them to enter service in Q4 2018.