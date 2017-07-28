Calpine +2% despite Q2 loss, as it confirms sale talks

Calpine (CPN +2% ) is higher despite reporting a sizeable Q2 loss, as the power generation company confirms it is in discussions regarding a potential sale of the company.

CPN provides no details about the talks; Bloomberg reported earlier this week that it was engaged in talks with Energy Capital Partners.

CPN says it saw stronger power prices for its Texas plants in the constrained Houston zone, and the PJM capacity auction yielded positive prints for its Mid-Atlantic fleet, but "while these trends support... a sound investment thesis for Calpine, the public equity markets have undervalued our business and under-appreciated our strong track record."