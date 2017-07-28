U.S. rig count resumes growth, rises by 8

The total U.S. rig count resumes its upward climb after falling or staying flat over three of the past four weeks, rising by 8 to 958, according to Baker Hughes' latest report.

Oil rigs added 2 to 766, marking the 26th increase in 27 weeks, while gas rigs gained 6 to 192; last year at this time, 374 oil rigs and 86 gas rigs were active in the U.S.

WTI crude little changed on the news, +1.3% at $49.68/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, UCO, DGAZ, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, GAZ, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, DNO, OLO, SZO, DCNG, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI, GAZB