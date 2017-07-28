With buyout stalled, Lattice Semi sells Indian unit for $5M

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC -1% ) has sold an Indian subsidiary for $5M to INVECAS, sending 150 employees along with the transfer, and will lay off another 30 workers to "reduce its infrastructure costs."

That comes amid an ever-longer wait for approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States for a $1.3B sale to Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, now acknowledged by the company as getting its backing from the Chinese government.

Members of Congress acted last December to block the deal over concerns about China's involvement. Lattice and Canyon Bridge had declined to identify deal financing when they announced it in November.