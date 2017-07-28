SkyWest rallies after operating revenue impresses

SkyWest (SKYW +5.6% ) pushes higher after Q2 operating revenue came in ahead of estimates.

The company notes that the addition of 47 new E175 aircraft since a year ago more than offset the removal of 76 unprofitable or less profitable aircraft over the period.

Operating expenses fell 2% to $703M during the quarter.

SkyWest didn't buy back any stock in the quarter, and still has $90M left on its $100M share repurchase program.

