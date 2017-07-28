Redfin prices IPO

Redfin (Pending:RDFN) prices its IPO at $15 to fall above the $12 to $14 range set by the company.

The tech-powered real estate brokerage raises $138M in the offering.

SEC S-1 dive: "The residential brokerage industry is highly fragmented. There are an estimated 2,000,000 active licensed agents and over 86,000 real estate brokerages in the United States, many operating through franchises or as small local brokerages. Our goal is to build the first large-scale brokerage that stands apart in consumers’ minds for delivering a unique and consistent customer experience, where the value is in our brokerage and its technologies, not just a personal relationship with one agent."