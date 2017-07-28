Eros International -19% as revenues slide, miss

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) has shed 19.2% after posting a surprise loss in its Q4 results after a sharply reduced film slate in the wake of rupee demonetization.

Revenues dropped by 19%, gross profit fell 6.4% and operating profit was off nearly 35%, to $4.5M.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped almost 35% to $9.4M, short of an expected $15.4M.

"While we are in advanced stages of negotiations for a debt refinancing deal as well as expect to file a shelf for a potential capital raise soon after this earnings, even if any of these are delayed we are already well capitalized and have enough cash to continue to grow the business" in the short to medium term, says CEO Jyoti Deshpande.

The company notes Eros Now pay subscribers rose 38% as of June, to 2.9M -- a tripling of that measure in just 15 months.

