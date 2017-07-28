Wells Fargo says it charged 570K customers for insurance they did not need

Wells Fargo (WFC -2.5% ), already reeling from its scandal over the creation of unauthorized accounts, reveals that it may have pushed ~570K customers into auto loan policies they did not need during 2012-17, and the bank says it will give them refunds or account adjustments totaling ~$80M.

WFC made the announcement shortly after the NY Times reported on the problem and said as many as 800K customers may have been affected.

WFC says its systems signed up customers who already had insurance and that some premiums may have contributed to defaults that led to the repossession of vehicles.

The bank's head of consumer lending tells Reuters the bank began examining the way its auto lending unit enrolled borrowers into insurance policies a year ago but did not plan to disclose any problems until it was ready to issue reimbursements to affected customers.