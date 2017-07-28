Methanex downgraded to Hold from Buy at Tudor Pickering

Methanex (MEOH -0.4% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy at Tudor Pickering Holt following disappointing Q2 earnings and the lack of clear visibility on improved pricing for the remainder of the year.

Tudor Pickering thinks MEOH likely will see a difficult earnings period during the next couple of quarters as increases in global supply will constrain a pricing recovery, and U.S. ethylene and PDH expansions also are seen as creating a headwind for olefin pricing, which curbs MTO economics.

The firm notes that MEOH continues to generate strong free cash flow, with EBITDA still estimated at $800M-plus next year.