Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY +0.7% ) says it has renewed an offer to buy back gas turbines delivered to Crimea in breach of contract and European Union sanctions.

At the same time, Russian entity TPE says it delivered the Siemens turbines to Crimea only after the German company declined to buy them back.

Diplomats say European Union states have given initial backing to a German proposal to blacklist several more Russian nationals and companies over the dispute, but no final decision has been made.