The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee votes 11 - 1 (3 abstain) in favor that the data support the safety of Dynavax's (DVAX) hepatitis B vaccine HEPLISAV-B. This was the most important question since the vaccine's efficacy was not an issue.

Update: the panel apparently neglected to account for a vote via telephone so the final vote as 12 - 1 in favor.