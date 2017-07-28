National Oilwell Varco warns of slower interest in large equipment orders

National Oilwell Varco (NOV -1.1% ) is lower after reporting a narrower Q2 loss that was roughly in-line with analyst expectations, while revenues rose 2% Y/Y to $1.76B.

NOV says enhanced completion techniques have driven up North American demand for pressure pumping equipment such as coil tubing and valves, and it is seeing scarcity in well bore equipment such as tools and bits.

"The strong recovery we've seen thus far in North America, combined with many international markets stabilizing and offshore markets nearing bottom, makes us optimistic in our outlook," NOV says.

But CEO Clay Williams also warned during the company's earnings conference call that lower oil prices during Q2 had slowed interest among some customers for large equipment orders; NOV's backlog for rig systems capital equipment fell to $2.2B at the end of Q2 from $2.9M at the end of Q2 a year ago.