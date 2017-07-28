AbbVie's pangenotypic HCV therapy OK'd in Europe

The European Commission approves AbbVie's (ABBV -2.3% ) MAVIRET (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) for the treatment of adult patients with genotype 1 - 6 hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection.

MAVIRET is approved as an eight-week regimen for the treatment of HCV patients without cirrhosis. It is administered once daily as three oral tablets. It is also approved for HCV patients with compensated cirrhosis (across all major phenotypes) or severe chronic kidney disease (CKD). It is the only HCV med approved for use in patients with any stage of CKD.