Twitter pitching paid promotion product to smaller advertisers

After recent news that it was going to experiment with more monetization, Twitter (TWTR -0.6% ) is testing a paid promotion product that could boost followings for willing customers.

A $99/month subscription gets invitees' tweets automatically promoted to non-followers, a move that may simplify advertising/promotion for companies not proficient in advertising, or who don't want the hassle.

It's aimed not at big brands but at small/midsize businesses and individuals.

Meanwhile on Finance Twitter: Seeking Alpha Marketplace member Bespoke Investment Group has launched a subscription platform on Twitter, Premo Social, that gets subscribers quick analysis in their Twitter feeds from Bespoke, Ritholtz's Josh Brown, T3Live's Scott Redler or macro blogger Mark Dow.

The Bespoke service costs $10/month or more and promises more actionable items than one might get on open Twitter.