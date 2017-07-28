Helmerich & Payne cut to Sell at Citigroup as dividend cut risk seen

Helmerich & Payne (HP -2.1% ) is downgraded to Sell from Hold with a $43 stock target, cut from $58, at Citigroup, which sees a risk of a dividend cut since the company is likely to fall well short of consensus EBITDA expectations in a declining rig count environment.

HP shares have slumped ~6% following Q2 results and management comments in the earnings conference call indicating the company would not raise debt to support the dividend amid elevated capex, even as demand for rigs in the U.S. appears to be declining; Citi believes HP's 5.3% yield does not fully reflect the downside risk.